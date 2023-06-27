INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter and Half-Year 2023 Results on Thursday, July 27, 2023



Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com





Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, June 27, 2023 INFICON will issue on July 27, 2023 a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the second quarter and first-half year 2023 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation and the half-year report will also be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com. INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 09:30 CEST to discuss its second quarter and half-year 2023 results in more detail. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links www.inficon.com/web-conference Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website. Communication Calendar The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/ E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/ 07.00 CEST: Publication of Media Release, Half-Year Report, and Presentation



09:30 CEST: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



