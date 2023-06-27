

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 9-1/2-month high of 1.3121 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-month high of 109.34 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3153 and 109.08, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4333 from Monday's closing value of 1.4342.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.40 against the euro.



