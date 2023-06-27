Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Delivering technologically sound solutions, Ronas IT is pleased to expand its offerings with the launch of MVP Development Services for Startups. This latest service aims to address specific challenges startups face, focusing on speed, cost-effectiveness, and product quality to achieve a balanced approach to startup needs. Details about this new service can be found at https://ronasit.com/services/mvp-development/.

In this endeavor, Ronas IT offers resources to help startups efficiently evaluate their market fit and strives to transform startup concepts into products that cater effectively to targeted markets.

The MVP Development Services merges market understanding with technical skills to execute an MVP that meets startup needs through strategic alignment and innovative approaches.

Features of the MVP Development Services for Startups are:

Market Validation - Comprehensive market review orchestrated by a team of dedicated professionals aimed at understanding the viability of startup product ideas.



Rapid Prototyping - Adherence to agile methodologies facilitates swift prototype delivery.



Iterative Development - A development process designed to be iterative and adaptable, encouraging regular modifications based on customer feedback.



Secure Launch - A proactive approach to ensure smooth product launches.

The MVP Development Services for Startups reflects Ronas IT's commitment to contribute towards the growth of emerging businesses," states Roman Surikov, CEO of Ronas IT.

Startups and representatives of the press can learn more about the MVP Development Services for Startups at https://ronasit.com/services/mvp-development/.

About Ronas IT

Ronas IT focuses on providing a diverse range of IT solutions and services to businesses in different stages, striving to simplify complex requirements into streamlined solutions.

