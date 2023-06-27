

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The euro rose to a 5-day high of 156.84 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 156.47.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 4-day highs of 1.0935 and 0.9779 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0906 and 0.9767, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.8586 against the pound, from a recent low of 0.8573.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 159.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the greenback, 0.99 against the franc and 0.87 against the pound.



