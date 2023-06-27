Distribution of annual report 2023

Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (AEX and JSE: PRX): Shareholders are advised that the company's annual report (including consolidated annual financial statements) for the year ended 31 March 2023 will be available on the company's website, www.prosus.com, this morning, Tuesday, 27 June 2023.

The summarised consolidated financial statements together with additional supporting information for the annual report will also be published on the website, www.prosus.com, together with the annual report.

Update regarding the annual general meeting 2023

The notice of the hybrid annual general meeting, including the agenda with explanatory notes, together with the power of attorney, will be made available on the company's website at www.prosus.com at a later date. The annual general meeting is expected to be held at 14:00 on Wednesday, 23 August 2023.

Further shareholders are advised that the company's board of directors recommends that, in total, shareholders receive a distribution (in the form of a capital repayment for holders of ordinary shares N and a dividend for holders of ordinary shares B and ordinary shares A1) of approximately €175m, which currently represents an increase of approximately 7% for free-float shareholders. Holders of ordinary shares B and ordinary shares A1 will receive an amount per share equal to their economic entitlement as set out in the articles of association. Furthermore, the board recommends that those holders of ordinary shares N as at 3 November 2023 (the dividend record date) who do not wish to receive a capital repayment, can choose to receive a dividend instead. A choice for one option implies an opt-out from the other. If confirmed by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 23 August 2023, elections to receive a dividend instead of a capital repayment will need to be made by holders of ordinary shares N by 20 November 2023. More information regarding the distribution will be published in the notice of annual general meeting.

Capital repayments and dividends will be payable to shareholders recorded in our books on the dividend record date and paid on 28 November 2023. Capital repayments will be paid from qualifying share capital for Dutch tax purposes. No dividend withholding tax will be withheld on the amounts of capital reductions paid to shareholders. However, if holders of ordinary shares N rather elect to receive a dividend from retained earnings, dividends will be subject to the Dutch dividend withholding tax rate of 15%.

Dividends payable to holders of ordinary shares N who elect to receive a dividend and who hold their listed ordinary shares N through the listing of the company on the JSE will, in addition to the 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax, be subject to South African dividend tax at a rate of up to 20%. The amount of additional South African dividend tax will be calculated by deducting from the 20%, a rebate equal to the Dutch dividend tax paid in respect of the dividend (without right of recovery). Shareholders holding their listed ordinary shares N through the listing of the company on the JSE, unless exempt from paying South African dividend tax or entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate in terms of an applicable tax treaty, will be subject to a maximum of 20% South African dividend tax.

Euronext listing agent

ING Bank N.V.

Euronext paying agent

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

JSE Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

Every day, billions of customers use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including 99minutos, Airmeet, Aruna, AutoTrader, Autovit.ro, Azos, BandLab, Bibit, Bilt, Biome Makers, Borneo, Brainly, BUX, BYJU'S, Bykea, Captain Fresh, Codecademy, Collective Benefits, Creditas, DappRadar, DeHaat, Detect Technologies, dott, EduMe, ElasticRun, eMAG, Endowus, Eruditus, EVERY, Facily, Fashinza, Flink, Foodics, Good Glamm Group, GoodHabitz, GoStudent, Honor, iFood, Imovirtual, Klar, Kovi, LazyPay, letgo, Luno, Mensa Brands, Meesho, merXu, Movile, Oda, OLX, Otodom, OTOMOTO, Oxford Ionics, PaySense, PayU, Pharmeasy, Platzi, Property24, Quick Ride, Red Dot Payment, Republic, Sharebite, Shipper, ShopUp, SoloLearn, Stack Overflow, Standvirtual, Superside, Swiggy, Thndr, Tonik, Ula, Urban Company, Virgio, Vegrow, watchTowr, and Wayflyer.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus's associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent, Delivery Hero, Remitly, Trip.com, Udemy, Skillsoft, and SimilarWeb.

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of more than two billion people around the world.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority-owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

