DJ SWEF: Capital Distribution Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Capital Distribution Update 27-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" or "SEREF") Capital Distribution Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the capital distribution announced on 20 June 2023, the Company has compulsorily redeemed on 26 June 2023 on a pro rata basis 9,652,350 SEREF shares at a price of GBP1.0363 per share (the difference between the number of shares redeemed and the amount estimated as disclosed on 20 June 2023 is due to rounding). Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) on 30 June 2023. Any certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to shareholders on 30 June 2023. Following the redemption, the Company has 385,940,346 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 385,940,346. The new ISIN, GG00BQWPBM39, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been enabled and is available for transactions from 27 June 2023. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 253514 EQS News ID: 1666007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)