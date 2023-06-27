DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 June 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1500 GBP0.9890 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1340 GBP0.9720 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.145329 GBP0.981339

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,629,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1489 1.150 XDUB 08:07:41 00065993911TRLO0 612 1.144 XDUB 08:11:33 00065994010TRLO0 6258 1.144 XDUB 08:11:33 00065994011TRLO0 6753 1.142 XDUB 09:57:47 00065997500TRLO0 7174 1.138 XDUB 10:24:27 00065998226TRLO0 6163 1.134 XDUB 11:07:00 00065999397TRLO0 2263 1.138 XDUB 14:02:21 00066003822TRLO0 1229 1.138 XDUB 14:02:21 00066003823TRLO0 1068 1.138 XDUB 14:02:21 00066003824TRLO0 2778 1.138 XDUB 14:02:21 00066003825TRLO0 399 1.146 XDUB 14:34:54 00066004912TRLO0 14 1.146 XDUB 14:34:55 00066004913TRLO0 2554 1.150 XDUB 14:41:02 00066005171TRLO0 3917 1.150 XDUB 14:41:02 00066005172TRLO0 1887 1.148 XDUB 14:41:02 00066005173TRLO0 2338 1.148 XDUB 14:41:05 00066005179TRLO0 300 1.148 XDUB 14:41:05 00066005180TRLO0 597 1.148 XDUB 14:41:05 00066005181TRLO0 515 1.148 XDUB 14:41:06 00066005182TRLO0 286 1.148 XDUB 14:41:06 00066005183TRLO0 15 1.148 XDUB 14:41:06 00066005184TRLO0 131 1.148 XDUB 14:54:55 00066005959TRLO0 7000 1.148 XDUB 14:54:55 00066005960TRLO0 163 1.148 XDUB 14:54:55 00066005961TRLO0 6460 1.148 XDUB 14:54:55 00066005962TRLO0 4742 1.148 XDUB 15:07:21 00066006499TRLO0 8412 1.150 XDUB 15:22:14 00066007212TRLO0 1500 1.150 XDUB 15:22:15 00066007213TRLO0 6000 1.150 XDUB 15:26:46 00066007320TRLO0 1989 1.150 XDUB 15:26:46 00066007321TRLO0 480 1.150 XDUB 15:26:46 00066007322TRLO0 6590 1.150 XDUB 15:26:49 00066007323TRLO0 3725 1.142 XDUB 16:01:19 00066008742TRLO0 992 1.144 XDUB 16:16:16 00066009434TRLO0 2000 1.146 XDUB 16:20:11 00066009637TRLO0 1137 1.146 XDUB 16:20:11 00066009638TRLO0 70 1.146 XDUB 16:20:11 00066009639TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3352 97.50 XLON 08:20:49 00065994396TRLO0 417 97.50 XLON 08:20:49 00065994397TRLO0 85 97.70 XLON 09:34:48 00065996695TRLO0 3921 97.80 XLON 09:34:56 00065996698TRLO0 6224 97.80 XLON 09:57:47 00065997499TRLO0 3468 97.60 XLON 09:57:47 00065997502TRLO0 359 97.60 XLON 09:57:47 00065997501TRLO0 735 97.30 XLON 10:25:55 00065998244TRLO0 1081 97.30 XLON 10:25:55 00065998243TRLO0 2000 97.30 XLON 10:25:55 00065998242TRLO0 4003 97.20 XLON 11:07:00 00065999396TRLO0 838 97.70 XLON 13:21:03 00066002788TRLO0 838 97.70 XLON 13:21:03 00066002787TRLO0 1539 97.70 XLON 13:21:03 00066002789TRLO0 1539 97.70 XLON 13:21:03 00066002790TRLO0 1304 97.70 XLON 13:21:03 00066002791TRLO0 2608 97.70 XLON 13:21:03 00066002792TRLO0 145 97.70 XLON 13:25:24 00066002932TRLO0 752 97.70 XLON 13:25:54 00066002935TRLO0 10 97.70 XLON 13:40:21 00066003179TRLO0 3125 97.70 XLON 13:54:00 00066003567TRLO0 3325 97.70 XLON 13:54:00 00066003570TRLO0 356 97.70 XLON 13:54:00 00066003569TRLO0 690 97.70 XLON 13:54:00 00066003568TRLO0 4138 97.80 XLON 14:05:00 00066003889TRLO0 2877 98.20 XLON 14:17:24 00066004297TRLO0 878 98.20 XLON 14:17:24 00066004296TRLO0 50 98.20 XLON 14:17:24 00066004295TRLO0 2578 98.30 XLON 14:29:44 00066004605TRLO0 172 98.30 XLON 14:29:44 00066004604TRLO0 31 98.30 XLON 14:30:44 00066004647TRLO0 1706 98.30 XLON 14:32:18 00066004760TRLO0 1610 98.60 XLON 14:39:58 00066005089TRLO0 987 98.70 XLON 14:48:24 00066005682TRLO0 441 98.70 XLON 14:48:24 00066005681TRLO0 2832 98.70 XLON 14:48:24 00066005683TRLO0 2621 98.70 XLON 14:54:55 00066005956TRLO0 927 98.70 XLON 14:54:55 00066005955TRLO0 137 98.70 XLON 14:54:55 00066005954TRLO0 3685 98.70 XLON 14:54:55 00066005957TRLO0 180 98.70 XLON 14:54:55 00066005958TRLO0 222 98.90 XLON 15:14:57 00066006910TRLO0 3527 98.90 XLON 15:16:14 00066006970TRLO0 134 98.90 XLON 15:25:42 00066007285TRLO0 2237 98.90 XLON 15:25:42 00066007287TRLO0 1829 98.90 XLON 15:25:42 00066007286TRLO0 1676 98.90 XLON 15:30:42 00066007473TRLO0 1676 98.90 XLON 15:30:42 00066007472TRLO0 838 98.90 XLON 15:30:42 00066007471TRLO0 838 98.90 XLON 15:30:42 00066007470TRLO0

