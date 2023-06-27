Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
27.06.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1500     GBP0.9890 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1340     GBP0.9720 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.145329    GBP0.981339

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,629,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1489       1.150         XDUB      08:07:41      00065993911TRLO0 
612       1.144         XDUB      08:11:33      00065994010TRLO0 
6258       1.144         XDUB      08:11:33      00065994011TRLO0 
6753       1.142         XDUB      09:57:47      00065997500TRLO0 
7174       1.138         XDUB      10:24:27      00065998226TRLO0 
6163       1.134         XDUB      11:07:00      00065999397TRLO0 
2263       1.138         XDUB      14:02:21      00066003822TRLO0 
1229       1.138         XDUB      14:02:21      00066003823TRLO0 
1068       1.138         XDUB      14:02:21      00066003824TRLO0 
2778       1.138         XDUB      14:02:21      00066003825TRLO0 
399       1.146         XDUB      14:34:54      00066004912TRLO0 
14        1.146         XDUB      14:34:55      00066004913TRLO0 
2554       1.150         XDUB      14:41:02      00066005171TRLO0 
3917       1.150         XDUB      14:41:02      00066005172TRLO0 
1887       1.148         XDUB      14:41:02      00066005173TRLO0 
2338       1.148         XDUB      14:41:05      00066005179TRLO0 
300       1.148         XDUB      14:41:05      00066005180TRLO0 
597       1.148         XDUB      14:41:05      00066005181TRLO0 
515       1.148         XDUB      14:41:06      00066005182TRLO0 
286       1.148         XDUB      14:41:06      00066005183TRLO0 
15        1.148         XDUB      14:41:06      00066005184TRLO0 
131       1.148         XDUB      14:54:55      00066005959TRLO0 
7000       1.148         XDUB      14:54:55      00066005960TRLO0 
163       1.148         XDUB      14:54:55      00066005961TRLO0 
6460       1.148         XDUB      14:54:55      00066005962TRLO0 
4742       1.148         XDUB      15:07:21      00066006499TRLO0 
8412       1.150         XDUB      15:22:14      00066007212TRLO0 
1500       1.150         XDUB      15:22:15      00066007213TRLO0 
6000       1.150         XDUB      15:26:46      00066007320TRLO0 
1989       1.150         XDUB      15:26:46      00066007321TRLO0 
480       1.150         XDUB      15:26:46      00066007322TRLO0 
6590       1.150         XDUB      15:26:49      00066007323TRLO0 
3725       1.142         XDUB      16:01:19      00066008742TRLO0 
992       1.144         XDUB      16:16:16      00066009434TRLO0 
2000       1.146         XDUB      16:20:11      00066009637TRLO0 
1137       1.146         XDUB      16:20:11      00066009638TRLO0 
70        1.146         XDUB      16:20:11      00066009639TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3352       97.50         XLON      08:20:49      00065994396TRLO0 
417       97.50         XLON      08:20:49      00065994397TRLO0 
85        97.70         XLON      09:34:48      00065996695TRLO0 
3921       97.80         XLON      09:34:56      00065996698TRLO0 
6224       97.80         XLON      09:57:47      00065997499TRLO0 
3468       97.60         XLON      09:57:47      00065997502TRLO0 
359       97.60         XLON      09:57:47      00065997501TRLO0 
735       97.30         XLON      10:25:55      00065998244TRLO0 
1081       97.30         XLON      10:25:55      00065998243TRLO0 
2000       97.30         XLON      10:25:55      00065998242TRLO0 
4003       97.20         XLON      11:07:00      00065999396TRLO0 
838       97.70         XLON      13:21:03      00066002788TRLO0 
838       97.70         XLON      13:21:03      00066002787TRLO0 
1539       97.70         XLON      13:21:03      00066002789TRLO0 
1539       97.70         XLON      13:21:03      00066002790TRLO0 
1304       97.70         XLON      13:21:03      00066002791TRLO0 
2608       97.70         XLON      13:21:03      00066002792TRLO0 
145       97.70         XLON      13:25:24      00066002932TRLO0 
752       97.70         XLON      13:25:54      00066002935TRLO0 
10        97.70         XLON      13:40:21      00066003179TRLO0 
3125       97.70         XLON      13:54:00      00066003567TRLO0 
3325       97.70         XLON      13:54:00      00066003570TRLO0 
356       97.70         XLON      13:54:00      00066003569TRLO0 
690       97.70         XLON      13:54:00      00066003568TRLO0 
4138       97.80         XLON      14:05:00      00066003889TRLO0 
2877       98.20         XLON      14:17:24      00066004297TRLO0 
878       98.20         XLON      14:17:24      00066004296TRLO0 
50        98.20         XLON      14:17:24      00066004295TRLO0 
2578       98.30         XLON      14:29:44      00066004605TRLO0 
172       98.30         XLON      14:29:44      00066004604TRLO0 
31        98.30         XLON      14:30:44      00066004647TRLO0 
1706       98.30         XLON      14:32:18      00066004760TRLO0 
1610       98.60         XLON      14:39:58      00066005089TRLO0 
987       98.70         XLON      14:48:24      00066005682TRLO0 
441       98.70         XLON      14:48:24      00066005681TRLO0 
2832       98.70         XLON      14:48:24      00066005683TRLO0 
2621       98.70         XLON      14:54:55      00066005956TRLO0 
927       98.70         XLON      14:54:55      00066005955TRLO0 
137       98.70         XLON      14:54:55      00066005954TRLO0 
3685       98.70         XLON      14:54:55      00066005957TRLO0 
180       98.70         XLON      14:54:55      00066005958TRLO0 
222       98.90         XLON      15:14:57      00066006910TRLO0 
3527       98.90         XLON      15:16:14      00066006970TRLO0 
134       98.90         XLON      15:25:42      00066007285TRLO0 
2237       98.90         XLON      15:25:42      00066007287TRLO0 
1829       98.90         XLON      15:25:42      00066007286TRLO0 
1676       98.90         XLON      15:30:42      00066007473TRLO0 
1676       98.90         XLON      15:30:42      00066007472TRLO0 
838       98.90         XLON      15:30:42      00066007471TRLO0 
838       98.90         XLON      15:30:42      00066007470TRLO0

June 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

1676       98.90         XLON      15:30:42      00066007469TRLO0 
3666       98.70         XLON      15:35:25      00066007677TRLO0 
4266       98.30         XLON      16:01:19      00066008741TRLO0 
4093       98.10         XLON      16:07:49      00066009122TRLO0 
179       98.40         XLON      16:17:05      00066009454TRLO0 
2514       98.40         XLON      16:17:05      00066009453TRLO0 
664       98.40         XLON      16:17:05      00066009452TRLO0 
234       98.40         XLON      16:19:05      00066009572TRLO0 
1167       98.40         XLON      16:19:05      00066009571TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  253512 
EQS News ID:  1665961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
