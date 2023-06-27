

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) reported fourth-quarter like for like revenue growth of 6.7%, resulting in 6.1% LFL growth for fiscal 2023. Group revenue for fiscal 2023 is expected to be approximately 655 million pounds. PZ Cussons anticipates adjusted profit before tax for the year of at least 70 million pounds reflecting a particularly strong fourth quarter performance in Africa.



Jonathan Myers, CEO, said: 'While the Naira devaluation will have a one-off impact to the Group's near-term reported financial performance, we believe the medium to long term prospects for our Nigerian business will be much improved by the economic reforms, currently being introduced by the new government, the likes of which have not been seen for decades.'



