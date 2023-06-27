Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27
[27.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
400,000.0000
208,935,277.77
8.7644
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
|
891,870.64
88.4792
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,740,070.72
101.8388
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,996,239.59
108.3002
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,970,946.45
105.9825
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,538,373.27
103.0785
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,193,998.40
97.4136
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,790,639.77
9.1191
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,528,246.48
10.2338
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,768,385.01
10.106
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE000JL9SV51
4,900,000.00
USD
0
48,797,574.10
9.9587
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.06.23
IE000BQ3SE47
107,000.00
SEK
0
10,652,549.86
99.5565