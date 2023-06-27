Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list UNIPAYCOIN (UPC) on Jun 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the UPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on Jun 27, 2023.

The UNIPAYCOIN platform is a structure in which individual, 1-person companies or small business owners work together to market and share profits. The UNIPAYCOIN platform supports personal broadcasting through a system that supports 1-person media, allowing individuals to sell each other's products and share profits, supporting each other's non-business ventures and overcoming the limitations of small business owners. Its native token, UPC, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on Jun 27, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing UNIPAYCOIN

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of UNIPAYCOIN (UPC), a structure in which individual, 1-person companies or small business owners work together to market and share profits. The UNIPAYCOIN platform supports personal broadcasting through a system that supports 1-person media, allowing individuals to sell each other's products and share profits, supporting each other's non-business ventures and overcoming the limitations of small business owners.

Including solo entrepreneurs, small business owners are facing an environment in which they cannot properly market themselves. This can be due to a lack of funding. In a society where everything is capital-focused, small business owners cannot afford to advertise on a large scale like big corporations. To solve this problem, the UNIPAYCOIN platform was created with the idea that "we can achieve something if we band together like the forgotten old slogan."

The non-business structure of UNIPAYCOIN is based on the ecosystem of Korea's local platform. The ecosystem includes the payment service DDK PAY, media service Korea Cyber City, high-value online shopping mall, and WFUN NFT exchange, and operates through staking and governance.

The UNIPAYCOIN Foundation operates a crypto-circular system through UNIPAYCOIN, which reduces the burden of financial debt that has been paid excessively in interest. The crypto-circular system is operated for small business owners who have difficulty securing funds, and it is also a part of the business user's contribution to the ecosystem. By participating in the ecosystem, a system is created where new credit is generated and consumption protects one's own future.

As UNIPAYCOIN (UPC) prepares to list on LBank Exchange on June 27th, 2023, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone and discover the remarkable potential of this visionary project.

About UPC Token

UPC is a governance token responsible for platform-wide policies and decision-making, including boosting specific merchants and fees for each service within the ecosystem. Staking-governance adopts the staking-governance model of CurveDAO, which has been validated through various tokenomics. When UPC tokens are staked, VeUPCTokens are received and used as voting power within the platform. The VeUPCToken model operates by locking up tokens for a long period to allow platform stakeholders to focus on the platform's growth.

UPC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e.1,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on Jun 27, 2023, investors who are interested in UNIPAYCOIN can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

