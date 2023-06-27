Impel Hires Former Cox Automotive Executive to Support International Expansion

James Leese joins Impel as Sales Director to lead direct operations in the United Kingdom

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impel , the global leader in AI-powered digital engagement technology for the auto industry, announced today that it will begin direct operations in the United Kingdom and has hired James Leese as Sales Director. Leese joins Impel at a time of rapid growth for the company, and follows the Company's recent $104 million growth equity announcement .

Leese brings decades of automotive technology experience to Impel, most recently as Chief Customer Officer at Cox Automotive, Europe. He also spent more than 10 years at Manheim in a variety of Sales positions. In his new role at Impel, Leese will lead the company's direct sales efforts in the UK, building on the company's success in serving UK auto dealers over the past seven years.

"We are thrilled to have James join Impel," said Ben Cooper, Managing Director, International at Impel. "His extensive experience in customer service and sales enablement, coupled with his deep auto industry knowledge, will allow us to accelerate adoption of Impel's industry-leading digital engagement platform in the UK market."

Impel (formerly known as SpinCar) has generated proven results and established deep ties in the UK automotive industry that include technology integrations and strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Hendy Group, Autotrader, Swansway Motor Group and Motors.co.uk. The company has been selling its digital merchandising and communication products in the UK since 2017 through an exclusive partnership with GardX Group. Due to unprecedented demand, Impel is now launching a direct sales model, in addition to continuing its strategic partnership with GardX Group. This move will allow Impel to further scale its UK presence and provide additional customer support for new and existing clients in challenging market conditions.

"As the auto industry has undergone a rapid evolution over the last few years, AI-powered applications have emerged as a powerful transformational solution that has become critical to driving operational efficiency, enhanced customer experiences and overall dealership success," said Leese. "I've long admired Impel's commitment and track record of success in developing innovative technology products that drive business results for auto dealers. I couldn't be more excited to be joining the team as we bring the company's award-winning digital engagement platform to even more UK dealerships."

Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced digital engagement platform. The company's end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and generative conversational AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the customer lifecycle. Impel's fully integrated platform works seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than 10 billion shopper interactions generating nearly $3 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries.

