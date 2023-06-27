Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes Storent Holdings to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 27, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Storent Holdings were admitted to trading on the
Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of 26th of June. 

Storent Holdings raised EUR 10.5 million in the public bond offering from close
to 1,000 investors, the vast majority of them being private investors. The
annual interest rate was determined through an auction and was set at 11%. The
maturity date is December 21, 2025. 

"We welcome Storent Holdings to the Baltic Bond List. It is remarkable that the
company's subsidiary, Storent Investments, has already been included in the
Nasdaq's regulated market, and now the parent company becomes a listed company
as well. We are proud to see that 10 ambitious Latvian companies have raised
capital at the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange during this year, and 3 of these
companies have done it repeatedly," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq
Riga. 

"We are pleased to have managed to raise more than 10 million euros, which
shows the confidence of private investors in the company and in our vision for
the future. Raised funds will allow Storent Holdings to develop and achieve
even better results, as well as evolve new business directions and increase
competitiveness in this volatile market situation. We will continue to be
industry leader in digitalization and innovation of rental business, while
focusing on providing the best possible service to our customers and partners
in all countries Storent Holdings operates," states Andris Pavlovs, the founder
and owner of Storent Holdings. 

Storent Holdings is Latvia's leading construction equipment rental company and
one of the largest suppliers in the Baltic states. Storent was established in
2008 with the goal of developing an efficient construction equipment rental
company. It is the largest construction equipment company in Latvia and has one
of the largest market shares in Estonia and Lithuania, with an additional
market presence in Finland and Sweden. Storent currently operates a total of 26
rental depots. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25 277 733
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
