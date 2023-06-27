Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar eco-efficient medium electric forklift trucks to enhance sustainability of BJB Lift Trucks' fleet in the UK

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JUNE 2023 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply UK material handling equipment (MHE) provider BJB Lift Trucks Ltd. (BJB) with 15 medium electric forklift trucks. The large order was booked in Cargotec's Q2 2023 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 2023.

BJB is a leading provider of MHE solutions across the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Grimsby in the country's East Midlands region, the company serves customers across the UK with a wide range of forklift truck and industrial and construction machine solutions as well as operator training services. BJB's current fleet includes 36 diesel-powered Kalmar medium forklift trucks.

Kalmar medium electric forklifts offer all the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without the emissions, noise or vibration. They feature the ergonomically designed EGO cabin to provide a superior driving experience, with adjustable control panels, steering wheel and seat as well as exceptional visibility.

Ian Roden, Director, BJB: "Electrically powered forklift trucks are becoming increasingly popular as a way to reduce emissions and fuel costs across a wide range of material-handling applications. Kalmar is a trusted partner for BJB and their medium electric forklift truck is a state-of-the-art solution that we are pleased to welcome to our fleet."

Mike Corcoran, Area Sales Manager, Kalmar UK & Ireland: "Our proven electric drivelines not only eliminate at-source emissions but also significantly reduce noise, making shift work and operation close to residential areas possible. We are delighted to be able to continue to support BJB with proven solutions that will enhance the sustainability of their fleet."



