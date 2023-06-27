LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a British sports fashion retailer, said on Tuesday that it has posted a robust trading in the first-quarter with a further positive trading in all regions through May. In addition, the company has reiterated its full year earnings outlook.
The overall growth in the Group's organic sales at constant exchange rates for the month of May was around 8 percent. This was supported by further positive trading in all regions.
The positive trend has continued through June in the Group's businesses in the UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
The Group has opened a net additional 32 JD stores in the first four months of the year and is on track to open over 150 stores for the JD fascia over the course of the year.
The retailer still expects its full-year headline profit before tax and adjusted items to be in line with the current average consensus of 1.04 billion pounds.
