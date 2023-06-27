

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence stayed unchanged and negative in June, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment continued its falling trend at the end of the second quarter.



The consumer confidence index came in at -8.8 in June, the same as in the previous month.



Further, the latest score was also well below the long-term average of -2.2, the agency said.



The data was collected from 994 people between June 1 and 15.



Out of the four components, only the estimate concerning consumers' own economy at present improved in June from May.



Compared to May, consumer expectations regarding their own and Finland's economies remained roughly unchanged in June, and intentions to buy durable goods in the next 12 months also weakened slightly.



The industrial confidence index worsened to -16 in June from -12 in May, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said.



Production is expected to decrease in the coming months, and order backlogs have continued to fall.



The construction confidence indicator fell markedly to -26 in June from -9 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, the service sector confidence index remained zero, while morale in the retail sector dropped marginally to -10 from -8.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren? Hier herunterladen