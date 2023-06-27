Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600
Frankfurt
27.06.23
09:10 Uhr
14,120 Euro
+0,020
+0,14 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2023 | 09:34
129 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: 2022 Sustainability Report

Please find below the 2022 Sustainability Report of Intervest Offices & Warehouses.

Attachment

  • Intervest Sustainability Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f1f5af8-3060-416f-ba3d-ff93a5c05ed7)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
