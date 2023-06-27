Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: 2022 Sustainability Report

Please find below the 2022 Sustainability Report of Intervest Offices & Warehouses.
Attachment
- Intervest Sustainability Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f1f5af8-3060-416f-ba3d-ff93a5c05ed7)
