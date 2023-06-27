"QuadratyxAI Revolutionizes Healthcare with Advanced AI Tools: Predictive Analysis to Enhance Patient Outcomes and Boost Revenue"

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadratyxAI, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, has launched a suite of advanced healthcare AI tools poised to transform patient care, increase revenues, and drive operational efficiency. QuadratyxAI's breakthrough AI solutions can predict and prescribe solutions to prevent patient attrition and enhance overall patient outcomes, setting new standards in healthcare services.

The AI tools designed by QuadratyxAI offer an array of dynamic, cloud-based reports, geared to aid regulatory compliance submissions and bolster patient claim receivables to an impressive 98%. These innovative tools are set to become an indispensable asset for healthcare organizations seeking to optimize operational efficiency and patient care quality.

George Molakal, North American Director of QuadratyxAI, shared his vision for the role of AI in healthcare, saying, "Healthcare performance is highly dependent on integrating AI and digitalization into all aspects of patient care. This integration is key to achieving comprehensive patient outcomes, increasing the profitability of hospitals and clinics by 20% and revenues by 70%. Hospitals using AI will lead the healthcare revolution in the next decade."

QuadratyxAI's tools enable healthcare providers to harness the power of AI, predictive analytics, and data-driven insights. This approach facilitates patient-centric care and operational efficiencies, leading to increased revenue and reduced attrition.

By marrying technology with healthcare, QuadratyxAI is shaping a future where hospitals and clinics can drastically enhance patient outcomes, boost revenue, and streamline operations. With this suite of tools, QuadratyxAI is leading the charge toward a more efficient, effective, and patient-focused healthcare system.

To explore these cutting-edge tools, visit www.quadratyxai.com.

About QuadratyxAI:

QuadratyxAI is at the forefront of healthcare technology, developing AI tools that revolutionize healthcare service delivery, improve patient outcomes, and drive operational efficiency. With a focus on predictive analysis and AI, QuadratyxAI is setting a new standard in healthcare services and supported by ALCOR.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2139900/QuadratyxAI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quadratyxai-revolutionizes-healthcare-with-advanced-ai-tools-predictive-analysis-to-enhance-patient-outcomes-and-boost-revenue-301864088.html