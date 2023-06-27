Anzeige
B2Gold Corp.
27.06.2023
B2Gold Corp.: B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 23, 2023. A total of 950,464,631 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 73.46% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular ("the "Circular") dated May 15, 2023, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

NameTotal Votes in FavourTotal Votes WithheldOutcome of Vote
Kevin Bullock887,166,74998.96%9,342,5561.04%Approved
Kelvin Dushnisky851,578,58194.99%44,930,7245.01%Approved
Clive Johnson859,697,02295.89%36,812,2834.11%Approved
George Johnson893,851,45099.70%2,657,8550.30%Approved
Liane Kelly891,612,60799.45%4,896,6980.55%Approved
Jerry Korpan841,819,91493.90%54,689,3906.10%Approved
Thabile Makgala893,936,92999.71%2,572,3750.29%Approved
Lisa Pankratz892,086,55599.51%4,422,7500.49%Approved
Robin Weisman887,306,53298.97%9,202,7731.03%Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine, to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company, and to amend the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan were approved with 99.41%, 98.08%, and 93.15%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 94.14% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland, Côte d'Ivoire, and Uzbekistan.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

 
