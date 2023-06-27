EQS-News: DDA ETP GmbH / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

DDA ETP GmbH FRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 27, 2023 - The German crypto asset manager DDA ETP GmbH ("DDA") announces the change to Vinter Bitcoin Reference Index as basis for the calculation of the USD Reference Price for the Perpetual Bitcoin Backed Notes (ISIN DE000A3GK2N1) continuously offered by DDA. As of July 1, 2023 the USD Reference Price for the Note will be the USD price per Bitcoin according to the Vinter Bitcoin Reference Index (London Close, VBTCUSD), published each business day at 4.00 p.m. UK time. The change of index is necessary due to the cessation of administration, calculation and publication of the NYSE Bitcoin Index (NYXBT) by ICE Data Indices, LLC. following the close of business on Friday, June 30, 2023 resulting in NYXBT data not being available as of July 3, 2023. Disclaimer: This article represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes. It is not a prospectus in the sense of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129(Prospectus Regulation) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz - WpPG). It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Risk Considerations: The price of an investment in a DDA ETP may go up or down and the investor may not get back the amount invested. The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable. Past performance is hence no guarantee of future performance. You agree to do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decision with respect to securities or investment opportunities discussed herein. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. These are not extensive risk considerations. Prospective investors should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities. The prospectus is available at https://deutschedigitalassets.com/bitcoin-etp/



