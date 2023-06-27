Axonius Inc.: Axonius Appoints New EMEA Leader to Further Expand its International Footprint

Ismet Geri, previously the CEO of a digital identity startup, will be responsible for accelerating the company's growth throughout the EMEA region

LONDON, June 27, 2023and SaaS management , today announced that Ismet Geri has joined the company as vice president of sales for the EMEA region. Geri has more than 20 years of experience leading sales in cybersecurity at companies from growth through IPO. As Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Geri will be responsible for expanding the reach and impact of the Axonius platform within the region and capitalizing on the total market opportunity.



IT spending in the EMEA region is forecast to total $1.3 trillion in 2023, an increase of 3.7% from 2022. The U.K. alone is expected to see a 5.2% year-over-year increase. But increases in spend also result in increases in complexity - most notably, forcing IT and security teams to manage and secure a much larger sprawl of devices, users, software, SaaS applications, and more. Axonius helps control this complexity by providing organizations with a credible, comprehensive inventory of all their digital infrastructure. As a result, IT and security teams can better identify security gaps and key risk areas that they may not have had visibility into before.

"Every organization today struggles to understand what is in their computing environment, creating a greater need for a true system of record for all digital infrastructure," said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder of Axonius. "With Ismet's deep understanding of the market and the challenges facing many of our customers, I'm confident in his ability to accelerate Axonius's international growth and meet the needs of organizations across the EMEA region."

Geri was previously chief executive officer of identity platform Veridium, where he led the company through a period of rapid growth and expansion and saw more than double digit year-over-year revenue growth. Prior to that, Geri held leadership roles at ForgeRock, Proofpoint, Infoblox and Juniper Networks.

"Axonius has massive promise and growth potential because of its product market fit," said Ismet Geri, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Axonius. "The Axonius platform is simple to implement and maintain, with some customers implementing the solution in just a few hours. But Axonius also offers something that many other tools can't - the assurance that you can keep up with the rate of change. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the company's EMEA sales strategy and look forward to driving even more value for new and existing customers."

To learn more about Axonius or to request a demo, visit the website .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management.