

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Automobile Major Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a 5-year revolving credit facility of 2.5 billion euros with a view to further strengthening Porsche's liquidity position.



Twenty one banks from Europe, Americas and Asia took part in the transaction. The credit facility has 2 one-year extension options.



The company doesn't plan on drawing the credit line now. Porsche has added a sustainability component to the credit line and the financing costs are linked to the development of all electric vehicles.



The company intends on delivering more than 80 percent of new vehicles worldwide as all-electric in 2030.



Currently, shares of Porsche are trading at 108.45 euros, down 0.37% or 0.40 euros on the Xetra Exchange. Shares Of Porsche closed at $5.88 up 0.62% or $0.04.



