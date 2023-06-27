DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 297.4838 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15618 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 253721 EQS News ID: 1666545 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 27, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)