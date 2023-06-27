DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.7403 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1181242 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512

June 27, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)