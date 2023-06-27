DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.9612 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31342400 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 253740 EQS News ID: 1666585 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 27, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)