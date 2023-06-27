First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 29 June 2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 61,103,848 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,093,425 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 71,197,273 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.80 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,02 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton