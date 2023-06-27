Anzeige
WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
27.06.23
08:01 Uhr
0,346 Euro
-0,002
-0,57 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 29 June 2023. The new shares are issued
due to completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              MapsPeople    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061549052   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 61,103,848 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             10,093,425 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  71,197,273 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 2.80     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,02     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          224523      
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
