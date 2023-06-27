Automotive Silicone Market worth $3.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Automotive Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Resins, Gels, Fluids), Application (Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical, Tires) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% from USD 2.4 billion in 2023. The automotive silicone market is mainly driven by the growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific. Moreover, it is also driven by increasing demand for high efficiency and lightweight materials in the automotive industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Silicone Market"

166 - Tables

29 - Figures

177 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156048997

Electrical application segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Automotive silicone is integral to the electrical segment of the automotive industry. It excels in power transmission, offering reliable performance, damping, and insulation properties. Its application extends to ignition cables, spark plug boots, and high-tension (HT) cables, ensuring optimal electrical connectivity and protection against heat and environmental factors. Automotive silicone enables efficient power transfer, enhances electrical system performance, and safeguards against voltage leakage or disruption. With its superior properties, automotive silicone plays a pivotal role in maintaining reliable and efficient electrical systems in vehicles.

Engines application is projected to be the second fastest growing application type in the automotive silicone market, in terms of value

Automotive silicone finds significant application in the engine segment of the automotive industry. It is used in engine filtration systems, providing efficient and effective filtration of contaminants. It is also utilized in the manufacturing of gaskets, radiator seals, and vibration damping components, enhancing the overall engine performance and reducing noise and vibration. With its excellent sealing properties and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, automotive silicone plays a vital role in maintaining engine integrity and optimizing vehicle performance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156048997

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive silicone during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, and China are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the automotive silicone market..The Asia Pacific region has a large population and a growing middle class, leading to increased consumer purchasing power and demand for automobiles. As the demand for vehicles rises, so does the need for automotive silicone in various applications such as gaskets, seals, hoses, and electrical components. This strong consumer base and growing vehicle ownership contribute to the robust market potential for automotive silicone in the region.

Market Players:

The key global players in the automotive silicone market include The Dow Chemical Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany), Momentive (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Elkem ASA (Norway), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gelest Inc.(US), Henkel (Germany), Primasil Silicones (UK), and Slitch Corporation (Canada).

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market - Global Forecast 2027

Adhesive Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-silicone-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-silicone.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-silicone-market-worth-3-4-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301864060.html