Global Brands Magazine: Axia Trade has once again emerged victorious at the Global Brand Awards

Axia Trade has won the "Best CFD Trading Experience" and the "Most Trusted Emerging Forex Broker" in the GCC region for the year 2023.

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards, an esteemed annual event organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the UK, aims to recognize global brands that excel in various sectors while keeping readers informed about key trends in the branding world. Axia Trade underwent a comprehensive evaluation based on criteria such as customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

Commenting on Axia Trade winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "Axia Trade's commitment to providing a secure and stable trading environment has greatly contributed to their success and enhanced customer confidence. The company's stringent security measures and advanced risk management systems ensure seamless trading for all users. We extend our best wishes to Axia Trade for their exceptional performance this year and wish them continued success in their journey of innovation and determination."

Commenting on winning the awards, Talal Al Hajiry, CEO of Axia Trade, said, "We are beyond thrilled and humbled to have been recognized for our hard work and dedication. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our exceptional team. This recognition reaffirms our position as a leader in the financial world and validates the vision and strategies we have implemented. While this award is a moment of celebration, it also serves as a reminder of the responsibility we have to continue pushing boundaries and striving for even greater accomplishments."

About Axia Trade

Axia has one very simple vision - to provide the ultimate trading experience. This means safety, a superior educational framework, robust tech, outstanding support, and a remarkable experience overall for traders around the world.

Axia Trade is known across the world for its meticulous detail to each element, and their constant effort in creating a platform that is not only easy and safe to use, but also a platform that works for the benefit of the investors. This helps the investors thrive and get the most out of their trades. Axia Trade's mission is to be a solid bridge between traders and the most liquid markets in the world.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The Magazine focuses on the world's top brands, showcasing their strategies and success stories. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, and have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines in the world. With over 9.5 million monthly visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the most esteemed online magazines globally. The magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world's leading brands. These awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. The awards ceremony typically features a gala event attended by business leaders, marketing executives, and media representatives. Last year, over 20,000 companies were evaluated, and the winners were celebrated at the Global Brand Awards ceremony. The 10th Global Brand Awards Night took place at the Waldorf Astoria in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, with nearly 100 companies and around 150 delegates from across the globe in attendance. Dignitaries from various industries, such as banking, insurance, financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, and more, graced the event. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

