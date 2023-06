KILL Libertex Launches "Push for More" Brand Campaign with FC Bayern

Business Wire requests that NewsItemId: 20230607005453, Libertex press release "Libertex Launches "Push for More" Brand Campaign with FC Bayern" issued July 7, 2023 be killed.

The release was issued in error by Libertex.

A replacement release will not be issued.

Contacts:

Press:

The PHA Group

libertex@phagroup.com

Tel.: +44 20 7025 1350