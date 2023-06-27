FINEOS Corporation announced today that registration is now open for GroupTech Connect 2023, the Group and Employee Benefits industry's premier one-day conference, on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Sponsored by FINEOS, GroupTech Connect is a kickoff day offering for attendees of InsureTech Connect (ITC), the world's largest insurtech event.

GroupTech Connect brings together the Employee Benefits ecosystem for networking and dialogue about where the industry is and should be headed. The program will feature a high-powered lineup of carriers, brokers, analysts, technologists, and educators focused on the future-forward theme, "Group Benefits 2.0: Solving the Human Conundrum." Featured panelists will examine how the community needs to holistically address the workforce, consumers and the very processes involved in the group insurance industry.

"FINEOS is the Group Benefits core system leader with a fierce focus on Employee Benefits and deep understanding of our customers' opportunities and challenges. GroupTech Connect is our opportunity to give back to the market and deepen that understanding through a unique forum for ideas and relationships that matter to our industry," said FINEOS Chief Marketing Officer Chuck Johnston.

"GroupTech Connect is a can't-miss event for everyone in the Group Benefits community," said Bill Harris, Chief Revenue Officer of InsureTech Connect. "Each year, FINEOS brings together the most diverse gathering of the Group Benefits ecosystem in one place to shape the future of the industry. GroupTech Connect attendees take the added value of new contacts, ideas and energy home to their teams on top of their ITC Vegas experience. That's a tremendous win-win."

GroupTech Connect runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, followed by a Happy Hour sponsored by Noyo, the leading benefits data platform for frictionless, modern Employee Benefits. In addition to being the GroupTech Connect sponsor, FINEOS is also sponsoring the closing ITC event, featuring a renowned musical act to be announced soon.

ITC offers unparalleled access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Access to GroupTech Connect is available only with ITC registration.

