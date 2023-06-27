Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed all obligations under its option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Opemiska Project.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone for QC Copper's journey, and we express our gratitude to the vendors, Ex-In and the Gaucher family, for their partnership in the development of Opemiska, with the common goal of establishing the next copper and gold open pit mine in Canada," said Stephen Stewart, QC Copper CEO.

As per the Company's news release on December 12, 2018, QC Copper and Explorateurs-Innovateurs de Quebec Inc. ("Ex-In"), a private arms-length company, entered into a definitive agreement to provide the Company with a 100% interest in the Opemiska Project.

For the latest videos from QC Copper & Gold, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our:

YouTube Chanel here.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau district. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The greater Opemiska property, which includes the Ex-In option, the object of the current news release, covers 24,412 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, previously-owned and operated by Falconbridge between 1953-1991. The project hosts excellent on-site infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

To speak to the Company directly, please contact:

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416.644.1567

Email: sstewart@qccopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171382