Pixion Games, an innovative gaming studio headed by industry veterans, today announced that it has successfully closed $5.5 million in new investment as an extension of the Company's seed round. The funds raised will help supercharge Pixion Games' development of its flagship game, Fableborne.

Fableborne is an action role-playing game (RPG) that blends strategic base building with accessible ways for players to accumulate on-chain in-game assets. Players can build their base, raid their opponents, and upgrade buildings and Heroes in a world rich of lore with stunning visuals art and fun gameplay. With this fresh influx of capital, and continued support from its trusted investors, Pixion Games will make significant strides in Fableborne' s ongoing development. This includes Pixion League, the in-app tournament platform, turbocharging LiveOps for free-to-play games.

"Following a series of successful releases, Fableborne has garnered strong praise and positive feedback," said Kam Punia, Founder and CEO of Pixion Games. "Our team is fully focused on making Fableborne a leading, high-quality game with on-chain elements. With this mission in mind, we're proud to say that our LiveOps powered by tournaments model is nearly ready for release."

Pixion Games' funding round was backed by notable investors, including Avalanche Foundation's Blizzard Fund, Shima Capital, Eldridge, Merit Circle, ReadyPlayerDAO, VGC, Zee Prime, Mechanism Capital, GSR, Misfits Gaming, among others. The Company has carefully curated its investor relationships by seeking out partners who are dedicated to sustainable long-term growth.

With its deep knowledge of developing multiplayer experiences for millions of players, and a unique approach to game development, Pixion Games is ready to revolutionize the web3 gaming space. The Company's proprietary tournament platform and data-informed approach to building conviction and hit titles is a stark contrast to the single project development of many web3 games. On-chain elements that enhance social play, user-generated content (UGC), and tradable in-game assets are carefully integrated to add extra value without negatively impacting core gameplay.

Pixion Games encourages players who wish to be a part of Fableborne's development journey to join in the upcoming playtests. Becoming a part of the Fableborne community grants early, exclusive access to new releases and provides opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping this highly anticipated game. Interested individuals and community members can sign up through Fableborne's website and join the ongoing discussions on Discord and Twitter.

Fableborne is an isometric play-to-own multiplayer game where you embark on a journey to explore the Shatterlands. Built as accessible and mobile-first, the game is a perfect blend of Action RPG and Base Building where you fortify your island and attempt to raid other players' bases for gold and glory. Users can play in asynchronous player-versus-player battles or hone their skills during challenging boss battles in the player-versus-environment mode. Compete in the Pixion League, collect resources, and claim your well-earned rewards to own your favorite Fableborne Heroes!

Founded in 2017, Pixion Games creates exciting multiplayer games that are easy to understand, hard to master, but ultimately fun to play in short sessions. Pixion Games was formed by veterans from Konami, Garena, Gala Games, Square Enix, Sony, Wargaming, Pixonic, Ubisoft, NCSOFT and many of the world's most formidable game studios, with a proven track record in developing multiplayer experiences for millions of players.

