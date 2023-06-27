Robotaxi Market worth $45.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotaxi Market, by value, is estimated to be USD 0.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 91.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the robotaxi market is influenced by the rising demand for ride-hailing services, high R&D investments, and government focus on reducing emissions, infrastructure development, and growth of the electrification of vehicles.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132098403

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robotaxi Market".

174 - Tables

78 - Figures

225 - Pages

Robotaxi Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 45.7 billion by 2030 Growth Rate 91.8% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application (Goods and Passenger), Level of Autonomy (L4 and L5), Vehicle (Cars and Vans/Shuttles), Service (Rental and Station Based), Propulsion (Electric and Fuel Cell), Component and Region Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Robotic assistance in goods delivery Key Market Drivers Robotaxis to reduce operating costs and increase profit margins for ridesharing companies

The growth of robotaxi in the future is expected to be driven by several key factors. Robotaxi platforms are being created on the basis of technological developments in autonomous vehicle technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and sensor capabilities. The cost reductions provided by robotaxis when compared to conventional taxi services or private automobile ownership, as well as the expansion of ride-sharing and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) trends, are encouraging customer adoption. The need for robotaxis is also being fueled by the growing emphasis on sustainability, the requirement for effective urban transit, and increased safety as a result of the abolition of human mistake. This market is expanding as a result of regulatory backing, partnerships, and shifting views toward autonomous vehicles.

Countries such as China, US, Germany, France, and Singapoure are promoting the use of robotaxi to reduce emissions. India, Canada, South Korea, Japan and Brazil have increased their investments in the development of automotive industry due to the growing urban population and economy in these countries. Due to such investment demand for robotaxi will be more during the forecast period.

By level of autonomony, Level 4 segment is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Ease of deployment and operation of level 4 autonomous robo-taxis are the main reasons for growth. Lack of technological advancements and safety issues are the hurdle for level 5 autonomous vehicles for mass deployment. As per industry experts, the first few deployments would be on level 4. Post that, with technological advancements in the Robo-Taxi Industry in countries such as the US, Germany, and China, more vehicles are projected to move to level 5 autonomy. Also, there has been a significant increase in investment in autonomous vehicle technology in recent years, with companies such as Waymo, Uber, and Lyft all investing heavily in the development of level 4 vehicles. This investment has helped to accelerate the development of the technology and has made it more likely that level 4 vehicles will be commercially available in the near future. For Instance, In May 2023, DiDi Autonomous Driving and Valeo announced a new strategic cooperation and investment agreement. Valeo intends to invest in DiDi Autonomous Driving and the two partners will develop intelligent safety solutions for L4 Robotaxis together.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period."

The main drivers influencing the industry in China include the rapid testing of autonomous vehicles, the existence of several technology providers and ride-hailing companies, and ambitions to deploy robotaxi fleets for widespread use. The biggest market for automobiles is in the Asia Pacific area, which includes developed countries like Japan and China as well as growing economies like China and India. The growing concerns about pollution and the rise in the number of vehicles on the road, which has resulted in traffic congestion, are the main factors driving the robotaxi business in China. For the testing and use of robotaxis, the Chinese government has also established systematic rules. These regulations have inspired several businesses to conduct vehicle testing in China. In addition, the increasing demand for electric vehicles and availability of infrastructure are expected to lead to the increasing deployment of robotaxis.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=132098403

Key Market Players:

Robotaxi Companies are Waymo LLC (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Beijing Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Cruise LLC (US), and EasyMile (France) among others.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Beijing Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. Partnered with GAC AION for mass production of fully self-driving electric robotaxi. The first mass-produced model is expected to be on its shared mobility network and integrated into a large-scale mixed dispatching system by 2025.

In May 2023, Waymo LLC and Uber Technologies Inc. partnered to bring Waymo's autonomous driving technology to the Uber platform.

In January 2023, EasyMile and multinational public transport operator Keolis (France) has taken a further step in completely automated mobility by remotely supervising two fully driverless shuttles, without any human supervisor on board, at the National Sports Shooting Centre. The objective of this new phase is to verify the financial and operational models of autonomous shuttles.

In January 2023, The German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) has awarded a consortium of German experts in the field of autonomous driving USD 9.6 million for the SAFESTREAM project. The project aims to accelerate autonomous driving to SAE Level 4 in public transport in Germany.

In December 2022, Motional, Inc. began conducting autonomous rides for Uber passengers in Las Vegas as part of a 10-year commercial agreement between the companies. Starting in 2023, its ride-hail services with Lyft and Uber in Las Vegas will become fully driverless (with no vehicle operator behind the wheel) and will begin scaling to other major US cities.

In October 2022, EasyMile provides a commercial fleet of autonomous shuttles for a fully driverless service worth USD 3.9 million at the Belgian tourist site Terhills. The shuttles run 7 days a week, for up to 10 years.

In September 2022, Waymo LLC and Swiss Re, one of the top reinsurance companies in the world, have established a research partnership to develop new risk assessment methodology to analyze Autonomous Vehicle (AV) risk correctly.

In July 2022, Navya partnered with Negma Group aims to strengthen its financial resources and support its medium-term development cycle as well as its technological and commercial projects, particularly in the Middle East.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=132098403

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market - Global Forecast 2030

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/robo-taxi-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/robo-taxi.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robotaxi-market-worth-45-7-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301864022.html