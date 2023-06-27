DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.7828 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206768040 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LN Sequence No.: 253800 EQS News ID: 1666771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 27, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)