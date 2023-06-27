Report from the Annual General Meeting of Promore Pharma AB held on 27 June 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0) Promore Pharma AB, reg. no. 556639-6809, held its AGM on Tuesday, 27 June 2023. The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows.

More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the AGM and the complete proposals. The notice and complete proposals are available on the company's website, www.promorepharma.com.

Adoption of balance sheets and profit and loss accounts

It was resolved at the meeting to adopt the profit and loss account and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022.

Allocation of result

It was decided that the unappropriated profit of SEK 11,165,107 will be carried forward, in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Discharge from liability

The meeting discharged the directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2022.

Directors and auditors

Marianne Dicander Alexandersson, Hans-Peter Ostler, Göran Linder, Kerstin Valinder Strinnholm and Candice Jung were re-elected as directors. Marianne Dicander Alexandersson was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The registered audit company Finnhammars Revisionsbyrå AB was re-elected as auditor.

It was decided that the fees to the directors for the period until the end of the next AGM will amount to SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 150,000 each to the other directors.

Fees will be paid to the auditor on current account.

Board authorisation

It was decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, for the period to the next annual general meeting and on one or several occasions, issue shares, convertibles and warrants.

The Board will be authorised to decide on issues with or without pre-emption rights for the shareholders and/or with provisions of payment in kind, right of set-off and/or other conditions.

The basis for the determination of the subscription price when disapplying from the shareholders' pre-emption rights will be the share's, the convertible's or the warrant's market value at the time of the respective issue, taking into account rebates in accordance with the market conditions, when applicable.

The number of shares that the Board shall be entitled to issue, the number of shares that convertibles may entitle to and the number of shares that may be subscribed for on account of warrants, shall totally amount to no more than 12,142,787 new shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 20 per cent.

The reason behind the proposal and the possibility of disapplication from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, is to allow flexibility in acquisitions or capital raisings.

The Board, or its appointee, is authorised to make any minor adjustments to this decision deemed necessary to register the decision with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or due to other formal requirements.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of locally administered first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's leading project, ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The company aslo deems that the product candidate potentially can be used for other indications, such as treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and cancer wounds. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Report from the Annual General Meeting of Promore Pharma AB held on 27 June 2023

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763856/Report-from-the-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Promore-Pharma-AB-held-on-27-June-2023