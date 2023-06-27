

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop price inflation decelerated in June due to the slowdown in food price growth and falling clothing and electrical goods prices, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.



The shop price index posted an annual growth of 8.4 percent in June, following an increase of 9.0 percent in May. The rate was also below the three-month average of 8.7 percent.



Food prices logged a double-digit growth of 14.6 percent in June. However, the pace of growth slowed from 15.4 percent seen in May. Food inflation slowed for the second consecutive month.



Fresh food inflation eased again in June. Fresh food prices grew 15.7 percent annually after rising 17.2 percent in May. Non-food inflation slowed to 5.4 percent from 5.8 percent in May.



If the current situation continues, food inflation is likely to fall to single digit later in 2023, BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.



'Whilst prices are still higher than a year ago, the slowdown in food inflation is welcome news for shoppers, helped by supermarkets lowering prices of some staple goods,' NielsenIQ Head of Retailer and Business Insight Mike Watkins said.



'However, with most households needing to save money, purchasing behavior for the rest of this year is still likely to shift towards essential needs with discretionary consumption being deprioritised or delayed,' Watkins added.



