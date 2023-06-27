OceanaGold meldete hervorragende Bohrergebnisse seines Ressourcenumwandlungsbohrprogramms 2023 bei Wharekirauponga in Neuseeland, Gold Royalty profitiert von einer Ankündigung von Agnico-Eagle über ein Update für den kanadischen Malartic Complex, Alpha Lithium Corporation, die sich in einem viel zu billigen Übernahmeversuch befindet, meldete, dass sie einen unabhängigen technischen Bericht für Salar del Hombre Muerto fertiggestellt hat, und Gama Explorations meldete den Abschluss von 2.378 Linienkilometern einer geophysikalischen SkyTEM-Untersuchung über dem Nickel-Kupfer-Sulfid-Projekt Tyee in Quebec. Unternehmen im Überblick: Gama Explorations Inc. - https://gamaexplorations.com/ ISIN: CA36459L1031 , WKN: A3DJ8S , FRA: N79.F , TSXV: GAMA.V Weitere Videos von Gama Explorations Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/gama-explorations-inc/ Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://alphalithium.com ISIN: CA02075X1033 , WKN: A3CUW1 , FRA: 765.F , TSXV: ALLI.V Weitere Videos von Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/alpha-lithium-corp/ Gold Royalty Corp. - https://goldroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: 6LS0.F , TSX: GROY.TO Weitere Videos von Gold Royalty Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/gold-royalty-corp/ OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249 Weitere Videos von OceanaGold Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/oceanagold-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Cobalt Gold Kupfer Lithium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV