OceanaGold announced excellent drill results from its resource conversion drill program 2023 at Wharekirauponga in New Zealand, Gold Royalty benefits from an announcement by Agnico-Eagle on an update for the Canadian Malartic Complex, Alpha Lithium Corporation, which is in a takeover attempt that is way too cheap, announced that they have completed an independent technical report for the Salar del Hombre Muerto and Gama Explorations reported the completion of 2,378 line kilometers of a SkyTEM geophysical survey over the Tyee nickel-copper-sulfide project in Quebec. Company overview: Gama Explorations Inc. - https://gamaexplorations.com/ ISIN: CA36459L1031 , WKN: A3DJ8S , FRA: N79.F , TSXV: GAMA.V Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://alphalithium.com ISIN: CA02075X1033 , WKN: A3CUW1 , FRA: 765.F , TSXV: ALLI.V Gold Royalty Corp. - https://goldroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: 6LS0.F , TSX: GROY.TO OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249