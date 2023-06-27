Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 52,554 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 19, 2023, up to and including June 23, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue June 19, 2023 12,169 116.650000 XLON June 20, 2023 10,279 116.900000 XLON June 21, 2023 9,848 118.479558 XLON June 22, 2023 9,890 119.337224 XLON June 23, 2023 10,368 119.416524 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,646,588.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,524,594. The figure of 204,524,594 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

