Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
27.06.2023 | 12:54
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 26-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue455.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue463.91p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 26-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue358.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue364.52p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 26-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue267.11p
INCLUDING current year revenue267.68p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 26-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue180.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue180.73p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 26-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue107.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.70p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 26-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue149.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue152.31p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
