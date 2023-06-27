Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases a special edition of the AI Eye podcast looking at AI-driven electronic design automation (EDA), featuring an interview with AI innovator GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Read the full AI stocks article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2023/artificial-intelligence/06270GTCH-Magic2.asp

Listen to the podcast on Investorideas,com

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2023/062623-AI-Eye-GBT-Magic2.mp3

Hear the AI Eye on Spotify

Watch the video interview on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aBIT6E7ToE

With the ever-increasing global demand for microchips and the high level of competition in the space, firms must continue to innovate in electronic design automation (EDA) to pioneer new ways to streamline the design and manufacturing process. GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) for instance, recently announced Magic2, the internal project name for its AI-driven EDA software suite, which aims to help engineers speed up time consuming task work during the integrated circuits (IC) design phase. Mansour Khatib, CEO of GBT, explained in the press release:

"It sounds technical because it is, but simply spoken, Magic2 is a suite of individual EDA tools which we believe can potentially save 1000's and 1000's hours of engineering time, speeding up the microchip design process and at the same time building better, faster, greener, cheaper, and more reliable microchips."

A report published by Research and Markets finds that the global market for EDA Tools is projected to grow from $13.1 billion USD in 2022 to $30.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent in the forecast period 2022-30.

Investorideas.com recently spoke to Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc., who explained Magic2 and its potential significance against the backdrop of the current chip market.

"The Magic2 EDA tool suite is a package of software patents and IP that we developed, particularly for creating the next generation of microchips," Rittman said. "As you know, microchips are becoming more complex, so designing, verifying and manufacturing [them], even though we may take them for granted with their being in phones, computers etc., is becoming harder for engineers. So, we provide technology and IP to ease the design of these chips and to increase and advance productivity."

Concurrent with Magic2's announcement was news that Epsilon, GBT's Reliability Verification (RV) Software tool for real-time analysis and Auto-Correct of integrated Circuits Reliability issues, has received patent approval. Epsilon is also one of the eight announced tools that comprise the Magic2 suite. Rittman described how Epsilon aids and assists in the design process.

"Epsilon is targeting the electrical side of the chip," he said. "Every chip has to obey some electrical constraints, such as the amount of current running in the wires and how much it's going to heat. All of these factors affect the chip's performance, how fast it can be, its lifespan, etc. This is an area we call reliability verification (RV) and Epsilon is an RV tool that measures in real time the reliability of a chip during the design phase. So, if an engineer is designing a chip, very quickly he or she can judge a wire on the screen and if the wire doesn't pass - say it's too thin for a current - it will be highlighted in red, similar to how word processors will highlight a typo."

Another tool in the Magic2 suite is Sigma, which according to the press release is involved in the "Automatic Correction of IC Layout Blocks."

"The Sigma patent that was granted basically handles connectivity," Rittman said. "When a designer designs a chip, the electrical components need to be connected in a certain way to function as a circuit. If these components are not connected correctly, the circuit will not function."

"The Sigma automatically checks the connectivity, finds any faulty connection, erases it and reconnects it in the right way. That's a big and significant productivity enhancement for EDA. For instance, a chip that typically takes a year to design by a team of, let's say, 100 engineers you could design the same chip in eight months if you use this type of automation."

CEO Mansour Khatib commented on the company's plans moving forward in the EDA space:

"With all the positive industry feedback, GBT will continue to focus on expanding the family of its various EDA patents and concentrating on strategic potential partnerships with the goal of integrating these technologies into a broad marketplace, diversifying the risk within all these areas, and increasing shareholder value of that portfolio."

With regard to Magic2, Rittman highlighted the significance of chips leveraging AI in enhancing their efficacy.

"AI Chips specifically provide for heavy computing power and processing of big data, and making them faster, better, more reliable, and less heat (contributing to a more green world from consuming less current) will make for a better world, environment, and for our society," he said.

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast, Play by Play Sports Podcast, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, Exploring Mining Podcast, Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast. We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCH is a paid featured monthly AI stock on Investorideas.com. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171330