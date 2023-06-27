Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) has commenced its multi-stage exploration program being conducted across its 52,000 hectare Buck Project, central British Columbia. The program will focus on exploration at several high-priority precious metals targets, including prospective known targets within the newly obtained CR property recently acquired from Teck Resources (see June 1, 2023 news release).

Highlights

Exploration aimed at discovery: High-priority targets will undergo detailed field work following up on previous exploration results. The Mount Morice target was identified from highly anomalous gold and silver creek silt samples (see March 1, 2023 news release). In addition, ~9,000 hectares recently staked along the south and western boundaries of Buck will be prospected and sampled in detail (see March 7, 2023 news release).

Precious metals potential at CR: Field work will also focus on the recently acquired CR project (see June 1, 2023 news release). Previous exploration by others has mapped notable occurrences of gold and silver mineralization that have only seen limited follow-up exploration to date.

Exploration permits in place: Property-wide exploration permits will allow drilling to be conducted throughout the expanded land package.

Drilling has commenced at Buck Main: Drilling in untested areas at Buck Main has begun targeting new zones of potential high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization. Field exploration will run concurrently with drilling at Buck Main and is expected to continue through to August.

Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President, stated: "Surface exploration is being conducted across the project area to advance known targets, following up on encouraging results from the 2022 exploration program, and will include widespread prospecting, mapping, and sampling campaigns with the aim of target generation and development of drill targets. It will be a busy summer for Sun Summit, with expectations to expand and continue field work into the fall. The program will provide steady news flow from a combination of drill assay results, rock, soil, and silt sampling results, and potential new target delineation for ongoing exploration and drill testing."

Field Exploration

Surface exploration will include detailed mapping, sampling and prospecting in the area to the west of Buck Main, specifically at the Mount Morice target and CR property (Figure 1), and will run concurrently with the drilling at Buck Main.





Figure 1. Exploration target areas at Mount Morice and CR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/171350_c85725d504216acc_001full.jpg

Work at Mount Morice is following up on highly anomalous gold and silver creek silt samples and will include mapping and prospecting and infill silt sampling. Geological mapping in 2022 revealed a broad zone of strong alteration with a stockwork of quartz veins and disseminated pyrite. Stream sediment samples from eastern drainages on Mount Morice, downslope from the mapped alteration and vein zones, display highly anomalous gold and silver. Samples returned results well above background based on regional stream sediment sampling programs, including 0.26 ppm Au and 0.6 ppm Ag (sample F193428), and 0.25 ppm Au and 0.4 ppm Ag (sample F193427; Figure 1).

Field work will also be conducted on the adjoining CR property to the west, and will include reconnaissance mapping, prospecting and targeted soil and stream sediment sampling. A large chargeability anomaly, located in the northern section of CR, has seen limited exploration. The anomaly is associated with strong zinc in soils, as well as rock samples that have returned values of 0.4 g/t Au and 31.7 g/t Ag (sample 3233760; Figure 1).

The CR property has seen several exploration campaigns including soil, rock, and silt sampling, airborne and ground geophysics, as well as diamond drilling. The most significant drill intercepts to date are reported from the South Zone, and include 68 metres at 0.50% Cu, 0.015% Mo in CR05-03; and 168 metres at 0.37% Cu, 0.017% Mo in CR07-14*.

Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

*Kraft et al, 2019, Year-End Report on Geophysical, Geological and Geochemical Work Conducted During 2019, CR Mineral Tenure, Omineca Mining Division, BC Ministry of Energy and Mines, AR 39054, 352 p

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

About the Buck Project

The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.

The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.

Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Link to Figure

Figure 1:

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Fig-1-Buck_MoriceMtn_CR_NR.jpg

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Roger Blair

Acuity Advisory Corp., Corporate Communications

rblair@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171350