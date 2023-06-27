Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Denarius Metals (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on June 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-dslv/.

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic projects in Spain and Colombia. The Company's principal focus is on the Lomero Project (Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au) in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Southern Spain. In addition, Denarius Metals is leading an exploration program at the Toral Project (Zn-Pb-Ag) in Northern Spain as part of an option agreement with Europa Metals to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the project. In Colombia, Denarius Metals is advancing preparations at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project (Au-Ag-Zn-Pb) to commence mining operations by 2024 and continuing exploration for long-term growth. For more information visit www.denariusmetals.com.

Commodities to be covered: Copper, Zinc, Lead, Gold, Silver

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Denarius Metals

Michael Davies, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investors@denariusmetals.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs