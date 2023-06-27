Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, today released the following statement on the recent cyber incident involving Suncor Energy Inc., announced on June 25, 2023.

"Cybercrime within the North American critical infrastructure sector is on the rise. Following the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, Plurilock has seen a trend in which oil and gas companies have become primary targets for cybercriminals, and we believe that similar incidents will continue to occur in the near future. We encourage all businesses, regardless of industry, to strengthen their cyber defenses and adhere to a zero-trust policy to ensure that cybersecurity requirements are met and society's most critical assets are secure."

Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson shared further comments about the Suncor attack in a recent article published by The Canadian Press, in which he referred to some of the issues currently faced by Suncor as "just the tip of the iceberg."

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces, delivering least privilege access management and advanced IT solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock combines next-generation cybersecurity with a comprehensive line of products and services that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

