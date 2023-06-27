Explore the summer of flavour with friends with exquisite drinks from Seedlip, the pioneering alcohol-free spirit brand

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Seedlip this summer and redefine the art of drinking interesting. Savour the unparalleled taste, indulge in the alluring botanics, and create delicious alcohol-free cocktails.

Revel in refreshing company and make the most of moments together, with delicious bold cocktails, perfect for BBQs and summer parties. Embrace the essence of summer like never before with Seedlip Spice 94, Seedlip Garden 108, and Seedlip Grove 42, and embark on a remarkable journey of flavour and fascination.

So go on, what are you waiting for? The usual doesn't cut it anymore. Drink Interesting this summer, with Seedlip.

You can purchase your Seedlip alcohol-free spirits on Amazon or better yet, feel inspired and try a delicious alcohol-free cocktail at The Ivy, Bacchanalia, Sexy Fish, Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Public, Gatsby, Cottonopolis or New Century Kitchen.

Seedlip Grove 42 (0% ABV)

If a burst of zest and vibrancy is what you desire, look no further than Seedlip Grove. Crafted with a tantalizing blend of sun-ripened oranges, mandarins, and lemons, this invigorating nectar awakens the senses and brings forth a radiant burst of citrusy joy. Seedlip Grove will be your trusted ally in making the most of the sunny days, infusing your summer with a delicious taste.

RRP: 70cl, £22*, ABV: 0%, Available at Amazon

Seedlip Spice 94 (0% ABV)

Seedlip Spice boasts an enchanting fusion of warm, aromatic spices, beckons adventurers and connoisseurs alike to embark on a sensory journey. This refined alcohol-free spirit tantalizes the taste buds with the aromatic harmony of allspice berries, cardamom, and pepper, perfectly balanced to deliver a distinctive, full-bodied experience. So create a delicious cocktail with Seedlip Spice this summer, and stir up your spirit of wanderlust.

RRP: 70cl, £22*, ABV: 0%, Available at Amazon

Seedlip Garden 108 (0% ABV)

For those seeking the essence of tranquility and serenity, Seedlip Garden beckons with its vibrant, herbaceous blend. Immerse yourself in the refreshing notes of hand-picked peas, rosemary, and thyme, masterfully crafted to deliver a crisp and invigorating sensation. This revitalizing alcohol-free spirit is the ultimate companion for moments of relaxation, be it basking in the sun or enjoying a laid-back picnic.

RRP: 70cl, £22*, ABV: 0%, Available at Amazon

*Pricing is at the discretion of the retailer.

Please drink responsibly and do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age. For more information, images or product samples, please contact:

Seedlip at TASTE PR, seedlip@taste-pr.com, 020 3920 9339

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141052/Seedlip.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141055/Seedlip_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drink-interesting-this-summer-with-seedlip-301864181.html