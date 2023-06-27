Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor has received a large access equipment order for a cruise vessel

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JUNE 2023 AT 2 PM EEST



MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for a comprehensive package of access equipment for a cruise vessel, which will be built at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France.

The order was booked into Cargotec's 2023 second quarter orders received. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner during the fourth quarter of 2025.

MacGregor's scope of supply encompasses design, hardware and commissioning of lifting and other platforms, shell doors, hatch covers and automatic gangways.

"I'm happy to see the cruise business starting to recover after the Covid pandemic and that the shipowners yet again want to invest in new vessels. I'm proud to see that the shipowner and Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard trust us in delivering access solutions to this new cruise vessel," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Camilla Adrians, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor

Tel. +46 70 355 6868, camilla.adrians@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

