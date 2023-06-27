H World Group Limited Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (the "Company"), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that the 2023 annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") was held on June 27, 2023. During the AGM, the following proposed resolutions were duly passed:

the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of the AGM dated May 8, 2023 (the "Notice of AGM") regarding the ratification of appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as auditor of the Company for 2023 and the authorization for the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditor;



the special resolution as set out in the Notice of AGM regarding the amendment and restatement of the amended and restated articles of association of the Company; and



the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of AGM regarding the authorization of each director or officer of the Company or Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited to take any and every action that might be necessary, appropriate or desirable to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director, officer or Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, in his, her or its absolute discretion, thinks fit and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.

