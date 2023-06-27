

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for its investigational gene therapy fidanacogene elaparvovec to treat adults with hemophilia B.



A decision from the FDA is expected in the second quarter of 2024.



Fidanacogene elaparvovec has been granted Breakthrough, Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and orphan drug designations by the FDA, the company said.



The drug is also under review by the by the European Medicines Agency.



