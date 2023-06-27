DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2023 / 11:58 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/06/2023) of GBP136.46m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/06/2023) of GBP136.46m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/06/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,323.29p 5,873,611 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,288.76p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,140.00p Discount to NAV 8.75% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 26/06/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.40 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.54 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.87 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.23 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.07 6 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.81 7 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.53 0.25p 8 Alpha Group International Plc 5.44 Ordinary 9 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 5.36 10 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.28 11 OSB Group Plc GBp1 4.97 12 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.61 26.9231p 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.54 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.01 Ordinary 25p 15 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.70 16 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.55 17 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.52 18 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.44 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.69 20 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 1.38 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

