Heat Pump Specialist Stiebel Eltron to invest more than 600 million by 2027 in Europe

The increased use of heat pumps in line with the EU's REPowerEU plan will create 3 million net additional jobs by 2030. The reason: GreenTech heating is much more energy-efficient than fossil fuel boilers. This will lower energy bills (with fair energy prices), enable spending elsewhere and benefit employment. This is according to a new study by the European Climate Foundation (ECF) and the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).

"The findings of the recent study by ECF and EHPA show that the zero emissions target in the housing sector will have strong economic benefits," says Dr Kai Schiefelbein, CEO of Stiebel Eltron Group. The roll-out of heat pumps is expected to have positive effects on domestic demand for goods and services, higher domestic production to meet this demand, and therefore increased employment mostly in the service and the construction sectors.

GreenTech jobs in Germany

Over 1 million of the 3 million additional jobs would be created in Germany. "In our home market, we are investing more than ever to achieve the German government's 2024 goal to install 500,000 heat pumps a year," says Dr Schiefelbein. "We will invest 450 million euros at our HQ plant in Holzminden, Lower Saxony, for this purpose. At our other European production sites, at Arvika, in Sweden and Poprad, in Slovakia, we are investing additional more than 150 million euros."

Work with purpose

In times of skilled labour shortage, people see Stiebel Eltron as an attractive international employer: "We keep getting feedback in job interviews that our applicants want to find 'purpose' in their work and that our company's GreenTech profile suits them," says Rebecca Knauer, Head of Human Resources Germany at Stiebel Eltron. "This applies to the jobs around heat pump manufacturing as well as to our research and development department."

